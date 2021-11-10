Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Acacia Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,470 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 129.6% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 792,065 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,342,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 45,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACTG opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Acacia Research Co. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 107.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

