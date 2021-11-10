Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Certara were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 131.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

CERT opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $45.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $2,943,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $119,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,533,569 shares of company stock worth $436,048,338 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.