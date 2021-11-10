Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

