Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,349 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,013 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $186,167,000 after buying an additional 14,654,888 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $163,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ADT by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,691 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 619,677 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in ADT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,528 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADT opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. ADT’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

