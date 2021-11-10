Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.38

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and traded as high as $35.64. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft shares last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 10,016 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The energy company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

