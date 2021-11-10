PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PubMatic stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,267,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,218. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95.

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 33,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,012,897.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,421 shares of company stock worth $4,047,804 over the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

