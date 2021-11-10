PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,039,000 after acquiring an additional 140,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

PVH opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

