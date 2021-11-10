Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of KRP opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.87. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 94.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 145,753 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 143,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.