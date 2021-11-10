Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc Lowered by Analyst (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$209.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$469.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$472.35 million.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.