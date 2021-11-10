Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Coty in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Coty stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. Coty has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coty by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Coty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coty by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.