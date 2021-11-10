Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Krispy Kreme, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Krispy Kreme in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Krispy Kreme’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNUT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Truist cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. CL King started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,561,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 382,350 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $5,842,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 60,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,531,326 shares of company stock worth $24,226,768.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

