Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.04.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $73.47 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

