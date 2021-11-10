Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,727,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,435,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.