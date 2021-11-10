Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $41.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

