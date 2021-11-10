Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amadeus IT Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of AMADY opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.