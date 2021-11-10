Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Increased by Analyst

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Earthstone Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

ESTE has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE ESTE opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $965.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.74.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,652,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 122,387 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 285,512 shares in the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

