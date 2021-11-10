Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Increased by National Bank Financial

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.00.

PBH stock opened at C$136.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$133.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$127.99. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$94.56 and a twelve month high of C$137.75. The firm has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.20%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

