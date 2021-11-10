Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Topaz Energy Corp. Raised by Cormark (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Topaz Energy in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPZ. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.96.

Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.42 and a 52 week high of C$19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a current ratio of 32.52.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

