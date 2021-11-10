Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaxart in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vaxart’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.21. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

