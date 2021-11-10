Qbao (QBT) Hits Market Cap of $615,555.20

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qbao has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $615,555.20 and approximately $36,922.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 419% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

