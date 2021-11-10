QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.480-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$ EPS.

QIAGEN stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.