Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.53. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.50.

KWR traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $274.12. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.