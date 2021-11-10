QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $10 billion-$10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.70 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $169.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QUALCOMM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of QUALCOMM worth $1,852,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

