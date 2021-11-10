QuarkChain Price Hits $0.0292 on Top Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $186.88 million and $7.08 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00052621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00228001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00093837 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

