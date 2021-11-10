Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.57 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $10.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.78. The company had a trading volume of 963,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,849. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.