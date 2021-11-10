Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 377,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,663,282 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $9.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 8.46%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

