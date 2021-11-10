Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 2.58%.

Shares of RLGT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. 19,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

