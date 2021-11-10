Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Radius Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $890.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Radius Health stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.