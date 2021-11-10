Rage Fan Market Capitalization Tops $1.63 Million (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $363,478.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 85.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00071256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00074092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00097547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,498.79 or 0.99787990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,566.17 or 0.07064460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00020400 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

