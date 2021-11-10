Raymond James Comments on Stantec Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Raymond James boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stantec has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,518,000 after buying an additional 846,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Stantec by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Stantec by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 420,734 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Stantec by 18.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,355,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.133 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

