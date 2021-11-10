Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.