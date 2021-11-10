Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rayonier have outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months. The company witnessed better-than-anticipated third-quarter 2021 results. The outperformance highlights robust performance of each of the company’s timber segments as well as an outsized contribution from its Real Estate segment. It focuses on adding high-quality timberlands to its portfolio through strategic acquisitions. This positions the company well to capitalize on the strong domestic demand trends, improving export market conditions and a favorable pricing environment. Besides, a decent balance sheet augurs well. Though cut-throat competition from national and local players as well as substitutes and exposure to foreign markets poses challenges, a bolstered liquidity position acts as a tailwind to the company.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday.

RYN stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Rayonier by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

