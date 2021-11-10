Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Recro Pharma updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of REPH stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,907. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recro Pharma stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Recro Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

REPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Recro Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

