Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stake Cut by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 41.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,897 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $336.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRGB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CL King began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

