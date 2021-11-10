Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

