Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 628 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after buying an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 174,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,990,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $806.75.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $696.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $736.78 and a 200 day moving average of $725.61. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

