Reflexer Ungovernance Token Price Reaches $428.89 on Exchanges (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $61.98 million and $1.36 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for $428.89 or 0.00625306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,513 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

