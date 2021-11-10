Ren Hits Market Cap of $970.08 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, Ren has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $970.08 million and $62.27 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00052385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00228805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00093902 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

