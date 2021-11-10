Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 72,600 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 72,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

EWW opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.33. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.