Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 97,808 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.15% of Intevac worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Intevac by 79.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 346,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 153,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the second quarter worth $74,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intevac by 34.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,370 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intevac by 16.1% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 180,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intevac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $123.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.92. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

