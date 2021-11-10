Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 331,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $64,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.