Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of TrueBlue worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.57. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.