Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Heska worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heska by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heska by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $188.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 992.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.23 and a 200-day moving average of $231.82. Heska Co. has a one year low of $120.01 and a one year high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

