Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after purchasing an additional 527,454 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after purchasing an additional 208,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,361,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,112,000 after purchasing an additional 322,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

