Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $124.63 million, a PE ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repro Med Systems Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

