Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Denbury Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denbury in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Shares of DEN opened at $89.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.21. Denbury has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth $138,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

