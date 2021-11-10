Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.34). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

BCRX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

BCRX stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.