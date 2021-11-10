Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Itron, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Itron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

ITRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. Itron has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $122.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.87, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,400. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itron by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 65,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

