Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Stantec Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.00.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$68.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.55. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$38.22 and a 52-week high of C$72.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,828,044.65. Insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332 in the last 90 days.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.