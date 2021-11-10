Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Viad Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Viad in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.45% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.91. Viad has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

